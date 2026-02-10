Man who stabbed salesman in robbery to be executed 37 years after murder
- Ronald Palmer Heath, 64, is scheduled to be the first person executed in Florida this year, set to receive a three-drug injection at Florida State Prison.
- Heath was convicted in 1990 of first-degree murder and robbery with a deadly weapon for the 1989 killing of traveling salesman Michael Sheridan.
- The crime involved Heath and his brother Kenneth luring Sheridan to a remote area, where they shot and stabbed him before dumping his body and using his credit cards.
- This execution follows a record 19 executions in Florida last year (2025) under Governor Ron DeSantis, the highest number since the death penalty was reinstated in 1976.
- Heath's appeals to the Florida Supreme Court were recently denied, with similar challenges still awaiting a decision from the U.S. Supreme Court.
