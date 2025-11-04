Man dies after spending 11 hours trapped under collapsed medieval tower
- A Romanian worker, Octay Stroici, 66, died in hospital after being rescued from the partially collapsed Torre dei Conti in Rome.
- Stroici was trapped for 11 hours under the rubble of the medieval tower, located near the Colosseum, which was undergoing renovation.
- He reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest in the ambulance while being transported to Umberto I hospital after his rescue.
- The rescue operation involved 140 firefighters and was complicated by further collapses occurring as they attempted to free him from the debris.
- Italy's Premier Giorgia Meloni expressed condolences, and prosecutors have opened an investigation into the incident for negligent disaster and injury.