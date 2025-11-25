Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Drone border breach sees Romania deploy fighter jets

Romania evacuates border village after Russian drone attack on gas tanker
  • Romania scrambled fighter jets, including Eurofighters and F-16s, after drones breached its territory near the Ukrainian border early on Tuesday.
  • Drones were tracked in southeastern Tulcea and Galati counties, moving inland, prompting warnings for residents in all three affected counties to take cover.
  • This incident marks repeated drone incursions into Romania, an EU and Nato member sharing a 650-km border with Ukraine, since Russia began attacking Ukrainian ports.
  • Separately, European officials expressed comfort over the outcome of recent discussions on US peace proposals for Ukraine, which they initially viewed as tilted in Russia's favour but have since been modified.
  • US President Donald Trump and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz commented on potential progress in these peace talks, though Merz cautioned that peace in Ukraine would not be achieved overnight.
