Tomb discovery offers new insights into Roman life in Bavaria
- Archaeologists in Eichstätt, Germany, have unearthed an elaborately constructed but empty circular stone grave from the Roman era.
- The 12-metre-wide structure, found during construction work next to an old Roman road, is considered an "extremely rare" Roman burial mound or tumulus for the former province of Raetia.
- Despite its elaborate construction with carefully fitted stones, the mound was empty, leading researchers to believe it may have been a symbolic grave or cenotaph.
- This discovery is particularly significant as such large-scale tumuli with stone ring walls are uncommon in the region, which usually features older Bronze and Iron Age mounds.
- Experts suggest the design, following later Mediterranean models, could indicate a deliberate revival of pre-Roman, possibly Celtic, burial customs, offering new insights into Roman life in Bavaria.