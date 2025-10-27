Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Tomb discovery offers new insights into Roman life in Bavaria

Related: Roman-era tombs with lavish paintings unveiled in southern Israel
  • Archaeologists in Eichstätt, Germany, have unearthed an elaborately constructed but empty circular stone grave from the Roman era.
  • The 12-metre-wide structure, found during construction work next to an old Roman road, is considered an "extremely rare" Roman burial mound or tumulus for the former province of Raetia.
  • Despite its elaborate construction with carefully fitted stones, the mound was empty, leading researchers to believe it may have been a symbolic grave or cenotaph.
  • This discovery is particularly significant as such large-scale tumuli with stone ring walls are uncommon in the region, which usually features older Bronze and Iron Age mounds.
  • Experts suggest the design, following later Mediterranean models, could indicate a deliberate revival of pre-Roman, possibly Celtic, burial customs, offering new insights into Roman life in Bavaria.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in