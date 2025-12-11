Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Roman invasion of Britain caused long-term health decline – study

  • A new study reveals that the Roman occupation of Britain nearly 2,000 years ago led to significant long-term health impacts, particularly in urban areas.
  • Urbanisation during the Roman period introduced new diseases, class divides, limited resources, overcrowding, pollution, and lead exposure, contributing to widespread suffering.
  • Archaeologists found "negative health markers" in infant skeletons from urban Roman sites, indicating a decline in population health compared to the preceding Iron Age.
  • In contrast, rural areas showed no significant difference in health between the Iron Age and Roman periods, suggesting the health decline was concentrated in urban centres.
  • The research, which analysed 646 skeletons, highlights how urbanisation can pass negative health signatures from mothers to children.
