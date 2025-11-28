Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Secrets uncovered from back of Roman cups after 1,500 years

  • History professor Hallie Meredith discovered hidden markings on an ancient Roman glass cup, revealing new insights into the empire's glassware culture from around the 4th to 6th centuries AD.
  • The abstract openwork shapes, previously considered decorative, are now believed to be the ancient equivalent of 'brand logos', identifying the workshops and artisans responsible for the intricate glassworks.
  • Dr Meredith's research suggests that luxurious diatreta cups were not crafted by individual glassmakers but by coordinated teams of engravers, polishers, and apprentices.
  • These marks indicate collective workshops rather than personal autographs, highlighting a sophisticated and collaborative production process that could span weeks or months.
  • The findings challenge long-standing historical debates on Roman glass vessel production, emphasising the importance of understanding the people and teams behind the craftsmanship.
