Archaeologists confirm 2,000-year-old discovery at Scottish beach
- Two dog walkers discovered 2,000-year-old human and animal footprints on a Scottish beach at Lunan Bay, Angus, after recent storms revealed a fresh layer of clay.
- Archaeologists from the University of Aberdeen confirmed the prints date back to the height of the Roman Empire, noting it is a unique and rare discovery for Scotland, with no previous record of such a site.
- The archaeological team faced a race against time and extreme weather, working in windspeeds over 55mph to record the site before it was reclaimed by the sea within 48 hours.
- Despite the rapid destruction, the team successfully recorded and mapped the site, capturing 3D models and physical casts of the prints for further analysis.
- Ongoing analysis has identified footprints from humans, roe deer, red deer, and other animals, providing insights into the ancient environment and its inhabitants during the late Iron Age.
