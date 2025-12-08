Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Possible ancient relics found for sale for $30

The Conversation Original report by Cara Tremain, Sabrina C. Higgins
The larger medallion (or belt buckle) resembles items from the Byzantine Period
The larger medallion (or belt buckle) resembles items from the Byzantine Period (Simon Fraser University)
  • A thrift shop in Chilliwack, British Columbia, contacted Simon Fraser University's archaeology department after a customer suggested 11 rings and two medallions, priced at $30, might be ancient artefacts.
  • Initial visual analysis by SFU archaeologists indicated the items are likely ancient Roman or Byzantine artefacts, possibly dating from late antiquity to the medieval period.
  • Despite the unknown provenance, the Thrifty Boutique donated the objects to SFU's Museum of Archaeology and Ethnology for study and educational purposes.
  • SFU faculty are developing a new archaeology course for September 2026, where students will investigate the objects' authenticity, origin, and ethical implications, including potential repatriation.
  • The course will utilise scientific techniques and mentorship from local museum professionals to uncover the items' mysterious past and provide hands-on learning for students.
