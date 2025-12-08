Possible ancient relics found for sale for $30
- A thrift shop in Chilliwack, British Columbia, contacted Simon Fraser University's archaeology department after a customer suggested 11 rings and two medallions, priced at $30, might be ancient artefacts.
- Initial visual analysis by SFU archaeologists indicated the items are likely ancient Roman or Byzantine artefacts, possibly dating from late antiquity to the medieval period.
- Despite the unknown provenance, the Thrifty Boutique donated the objects to SFU's Museum of Archaeology and Ethnology for study and educational purposes.
- SFU faculty are developing a new archaeology course for September 2026, where students will investigate the objects' authenticity, origin, and ethical implications, including potential repatriation.
- The course will utilise scientific techniques and mentorship from local museum professionals to uncover the items' mysterious past and provide hands-on learning for students.