Death toll rises to 21 after boat carrying Rohingya refugees sinks near Thailand–Malaysia border
- At least 21 Rohingya refugees have died and dozens remain missing after a boat carrying members of Myanmar's persecuted Muslim minority sank near the Thailand-Malaysia border last week.
- Thirteen survivors have been rescued, with 12 bodies recovered in Malaysian waters and nine in Thailand, as search operations continue in rough seas around Langkawi Island.
- The sunken vessel was one of two smaller boats, carrying roughly 70 people, that refugees were transferred to from a larger vessel; the second boat, believed to be carrying about 230 passengers, is still missing.
- Rohingya refugees undertake dangerous sea journeys to Malaysia, a Muslim-majority nation, to escape persecution and violence in Myanmar and deteriorating conditions in overcrowded camps in Bangladesh.
- Amnesty International has called for coordinated search and rescue missions by Malaysian and Thai governments, urging them to provide humanitarian assistance and protection, and to end the practice of pushing boats away from borders.