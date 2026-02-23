Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Everything we know about the launch of robotaxis in London

A black cab drives along a street in London
A black cab drives along a street in London
  • London is becoming a significant test bed for robotaxis, with British startup Wayve, US giant Waymo, and China's Baidu participating in trials ahead of the UK government's anticipated launch this spring.
  • The capital's complex, congested road network and common jaywalking present unique and substantial challenges for autonomous vehicle technology, unlike cities with simpler grid layouts.
  • London's black cab drivers, represented by the Licensed Taxi Drivers' Association, are highly sceptical, viewing robotaxis as “a solution looking for a problem'”and arguing they cannot replicate the human element of their service.
  • Wayve, in collaboration with Uber, is trialling a Ford Mustang Mach-E using AI trained on extensive data, while Waymo plans to launch a passenger service by the third quarter of 2026, aiming to provide an additional transport choice.
  • Experts suggest robotaxis could serve a niche role, potentially filling gaps in public transport, but acknowledge that human drivers will remain crucial for services requiring local knowledge and personal interaction.
