Moment man who murdered his wife and involved child in chilling cover-up is arrested

  • Robert Rhodes, 52, murdered his wife Dawn in their Surrey home in 2016 following the breakdown of their marriage.
  • He attempted to cover up the crime by involving his child in a fabricated 999 call, claiming his wife had attacked them with a knife.
  • To support his false narrative, Rhodes inflicted a stab wound on himself and a cut on his child's arm.
  • Rhodes was convicted of murder following a rare double jeopardy trial at Inner London Crown Court.
  • He was sentenced to a minimum of 29 years and six months in prison, also being found guilty of perjury, perverting the course of justice, and child cruelty.
