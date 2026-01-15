Watch Robert Jenrick rule out Reform move weeks before ‘secret plot’ to defect
- Robert Jenrick, the former shadow justice secretary, was sacked by the Tory leader on 15 January.
- His dismissal was due to "irrefutable evidence that he was plotting in secret to defect" from the Conservative Party.
- Just weeks before his sacking, on 3 December, Jenrick had publicly denied rumours of joining Reform UK, stating he "wasn't going anywhere."
- The announcement of his sacking was timed to coincide with Nigel Farage's high-profile Reform UK press conference in Scotland.
- Jenrick had been the subject of speculation regarding a potential role as chancellor in a Reform government.