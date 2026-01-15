Robert Jenrick defects to Reform after being expelled from Tories
- Robert Jenrick, the former shadow justice secretary, has officially joined Reform UK, an announcement made by Nigel Farage.
- Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch sacked Jenrick from the shadow cabinet, citing 'clear, irrefutable evidence' of his planned defection.
- Badenoch claimed Jenrick's defection was orchestrated to be as damaging as possible to his former colleagues and the wider Conservative Party.
- Following the move, Jenrick's party whip was removed, and his Conservative Party membership has been suspended.
- Jacob Rees-Mogg has urged Badenoch to publish the evidence supporting her claims, despite Jenrick having denied any intention to leave the party last month.