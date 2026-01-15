Robert Jenrick sacked by Kemi Badenoch over ‘secret plot to defect’
- Tory leader Kemi Badenoch has sacked shadow justice secretary Robert Jenrick from his post.
- Jenrick was sacked after Badenoch received "irrefutable evidence" that he was secretly planning to defect from the Conservative Party.
- Badenoch stated that Jenrick's alleged plot was designed to be as damaging as possible to his colleagues and the wider party.
- As a result of the allegations, Jenrick has also had the party whip removed and his membership suspended immediately.
- Badenoch expressed her weariness with "political psychodrama," vowing not to repeat past mistakes seen in previous governments.