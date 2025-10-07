Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Jenrick launches attack on judges over ‘open borders activism’

Robert Jenrick brandishes wig prop in Tory conference attack on British judiciary
  • Robert Jenrick, the shadow justice secretary, launched an assault on Britain’s judiciary at the Conservative Party conference, vowing to scrap the independent sentencing council.
  • He accused judges of “open borders activism” and having links to charities, claiming they undermine public trust and fight to keep illegal migrants in the UK.
  • Former Supreme Court judge Lord Sumption criticised the Tory proposals, warning they would undermine judicial independence and public trust, potentially leading to a US-style system.
  • Justice Secretary David Lammy accused Mr Jenrick of “threatening to trash the institutions” and emphasised that judicial independence is a cornerstone of British democracy.
  • The Law Society of England and Wales reiterated its commitment to systems that maintain judicial independence and respect for the rule of law.
