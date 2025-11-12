Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Why a significant Brexit donor is thinking about leaving the UK

Alex Ross
Reeves blames Brexit for Britain's election woes
  • Robert Edmiston, a wealthy British businessman and significant Brexit donor, is considering a permanent move to Australia, citing family reasons and a warmer climate.
  • Edmiston, with an estimated wealth of £855m, expressed strong criticism of the UK's National Health Service, highlighting long waiting lists and a perceived inability to reform.
  • He also condemned the UK's tax system, stating it heavily taxes success and creates obstacles for businesses, contributing to a difficult economic environment.
  • The Conservative life peer believes the UK is currently 'in chaos' and that uncertainty over upcoming tax changes is stalling business decisions.
  • Edmiston praised Australia's healthcare system and noted that several of his family members already reside there, making the potential move appealing.
