Hockey rink shooting suspect’s divorce and family issues revealed in court docs
- The gunman accused of killing two in a shooting at a hockey game in Rhode Island struggled with a divorce and family issues before the rampage, court documents have revealed.
- Robert Dorgan, also known as Roberta, was identified as the shooter who killed two family members and injured three others in Pawtucket Monday before killing themself.
- Court records show Dorgan underwent gender reassignment surgery in early 2020, which reportedly caused significant family issues and led to Dorgan filing multiple police complaints alleging assault and threats from relatives.
- One of Dorgan’s family members were accused of threatening Dorgan and using derogatory terms following the surgery, resulting in charges that were subsequently dismissed.
- Dorgan’s marriage fell apart at around the same time as their then-wife filed for divorce on the grounds of “gender reassignment surgery, narcissistic + personality disorder traits.” Those reasons were crossed out on the paperwork and replaced with “irreconcilable differences which have caused the immediate breakdown of the marriage.”
