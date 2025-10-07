The items stolen in ‘targeted attack’ on Welsh museum
- South Wales Police are investigating a burglary at St Fagans National Museum of History in Cardiff.
- The incident occurred around 12.30am on Monday, with two suspects forcing entry into the main building.
- Several items, including Bronze Age gold jewellery, displayed in the 'Wales is...' gallery, were stolen from a display case.
- The museum described the event as a “targeted attack” but confirmed that overnight staff were uninjured.
- Despite the theft, the Museums Association's annual conference, scheduled to be hosted at St Fagans this week, will proceed as planned.