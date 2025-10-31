Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Meet Rob Jetten, the man set to make history in Dutch politics

Jetten is leader of the Dutch centrist party D66 which narrowly won the Dutch general election
Jetten is leader of the Dutch centrist party D66 which narrowly won the Dutch general election (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)
  • Rob Jetten, leader of the Dutch centrist party D66, is poised to become the Netherlands' youngest and first openly gay prime minister after his party narrowly won the general election.
  • D66 secured the most votes, placing them ahead of Geert Wilders' far-right Freedom Party, with almost all votes counted.
  • Jetten's campaign saw an image transformation from a climate minister to an optimistic politician, broadening D66's appeal beyond core social liberal themes.
  • He directly challenged Geert Wilders, advocating for positive forces and a more conciliatory approach to political rivals.
  • Key policy proposals include building 10 new towns and 100,000 new homes annually to address the housing shortage, and requiring asylum applications to be submitted from outside the EU.
