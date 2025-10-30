Netherlands poised for youngest ever leader as centrists make election gains
- The centrist D66 party has made significant gains in the Dutch elections, positioning its leader, 38-year-old Rob Jetten, to potentially become the country's youngest prime minister.
- With 98 per cent of ballots counted, D66 and Geert Wilders’ far-right Freedom Party (PVV) were both projected to secure 26 seats in the 150-member lower house, with D66 holding a narrow lead.
- D66 nearly tripled its seat count, marking the election's largest gains, while Wilders' party saw a significant decline from its 2023 record.
- Despite a slight shift in later counts favouring the PVV, mainstream parties have ruled out governing with Wilders, effectively clearing the path for D66 to lead the government formation.
- The election outcome is seen as a test for the far-right's reach in Europe, suggesting potential limits to its enduring appeal, with coalition talks expected to be complex and lengthy.