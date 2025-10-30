Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Netherlands poised for youngest ever leader as centrists make election gains

Democrats 66 leader Rob Jetten addresses supporters following the exit poll in the Dutch parliamentary elections
Democrats 66 leader Rob Jetten addresses supporters following the exit poll in the Dutch parliamentary elections (REUTERS)
  • The centrist D66 party has made significant gains in the Dutch elections, positioning its leader, 38-year-old Rob Jetten, to potentially become the country's youngest prime minister.
  • With 98 per cent of ballots counted, D66 and Geert Wilders’ far-right Freedom Party (PVV) were both projected to secure 26 seats in the 150-member lower house, with D66 holding a narrow lead.
  • D66 nearly tripled its seat count, marking the election's largest gains, while Wilders' party saw a significant decline from its 2023 record.
  • Despite a slight shift in later counts favouring the PVV, mainstream parties have ruled out governing with Wilders, effectively clearing the path for D66 to lead the government formation.
  • The election outcome is seen as a test for the far-right's reach in Europe, suggesting potential limits to its enduring appeal, with coalition talks expected to be complex and lengthy.
