RNLI footage captures dramatic rescue of surfer caught in rip current
- A surfer, Ben Fraser, was rescued by the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) after being pulled over half a mile from the shore by a rip current in Porthcawl, South Wales.
- Fraser, who has 15 years of surfing experience, was spotted waving in distress by a dogwalker who then called 999.
- Footage released by the RNLI on Tuesday shows rescuers attending the scene.
- Gareth Collins of Porthcawl RNLI said that the incident demonstrates even experienced individuals may require assistance, and their teams rescue people without judgement.
