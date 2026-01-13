Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Casualty rescued trying to reach island on inflatable mattress in 7C waters

Video Player Placeholder
Related: 68-year-old surfer rescued by coast guard after being lost at sea for 60 hours
  • A person was rescued by RNLI Queensferry crew after spending nearly 90 minutes in 7C waters off Cramond Island, Scotland.
  • The individual had attempted to sail to a Scottish island using an inflatable mattress, which is not designed for sea use.
  • Volunteer rescuers described the rescue as 'lucky' given the casualty's extreme cold and drift further offshore.
  • The RNLI issued a warning against using blow-up toys and airbeds in the sea, advising they can quickly be blown offshore.
  • This incident follows several other recent sea casualties over the Christmas period, including missing persons and fatalities in different parts of the UK.
