Why Rightmove is facing a £1bn legal claim from estate agents

Anna Wise
Rightmove is facing £1bn legal claim over the fees it charges agents
Rightmove is facing £1bn legal claim over the fees it charges agents (PA Archive)
  • Property portal Rightmove is facing a substantial legal challenge over accusations of charging "unfair and excessive" fees to thousands of UK estate agents.
  • The claim, led by Jeremy Newman, a former panel member for the UK's competition watchdog, estimates potential damages could total around £1 billion.
  • Newman alleges Rightmove exploits its dominant position in the online property portal market to impose excessively high subscription fees on estate agents.
  • Thousands of estate agents will be represented in the legal action unless they choose to opt out.
  • Rightmove has stated it has received notice of a potential claim but is "confident in the value we provide to our partners".
