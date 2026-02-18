London rickshaw crackdown after tourists ripped off
- London's rickshaw riders are set to face their first-ever regulations, with new rules designed to curb exorbitant fares and excessive noise from pedicabs.
- Under the forthcoming Transport for London (TfL) scheme, operators will be required to obtain a licence, demonstrate English language proficiency, pass a safety examination, and hold at least a driving theory test certificate.
- The move follows concerns raised by MPs, who previously described parts of the capital as a 'Wild West' due to unregulated pedicabs and instances of tourists being charged hundreds of pounds for short journeys.
- TfL has proposed a cap on all rickshaw fares, including a maximum base fare of £5, then £1 per minute for the first passenger and £3 for every additional passenger.
- Both the new licencing regime and the maximum journey fares are due to come into force from 30 October this year, with Mayor of London Sir Sadiq Khan supporting the measures for a safer and more professional industry.
