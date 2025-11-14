Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

57 ‘cremains’ still unclaimed after horror discovery at funeral home

Among the findings were 79 sets of cremated human remains with minimal documentation (file photo)
Among the findings were 79 sets of cremated human remains with minimal documentation (file photo)
  • Houston Police are attempting to reunite families with 57 sets of unclaimed cremated remains discovered at a mortuary.
  • A total of 79 remains were found during an inspection in April after the mortuary was damaged by Hurricane Beryl in July 2024.
  • The inspection came after a family found disturbing conditions, including bodies in hot rooms and debris, leading to the funeral home's closure.
  • Police have returned 22 sets of remains to families and released a list of names associated with the remaining unclaimed remains.
  • Any remains not claimed by the deadline will be transferred to Harris County Bereavement Services for ethical interment.
