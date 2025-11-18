Reform’s deputy leader hits out at ADHD labels for children
- Richard Tice, Reform UK's deputy leader, controversially described children wearing ear defenders in school as "insane" and claimed neurodiverse conditions like ADHD are overdiagnosed.
- Tice warned of a "crisis" in the special educational needs and disabilities (Send) system, suggesting schools should manage support without "labelling" children.
- He criticised the current system for making children without labels feel "left out" and called annual reviews of education, health and care plans (EHCPs) "unnecessary" and costly.
- The National Autistic Society strongly refuted Tice's claims, stating that "overdiagnosis" is untrue and that such statements stigmatise autistic people and their families.
- Tice's comments come as councils face projected Send debts of £17.8 billion by 2029, with many at risk of bankruptcy, while Reform UK highlights local authority savings and recent electoral gains.