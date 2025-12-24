Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Richard Gaisford exits Good Morning Britain with final message

GMB presenter Richard Gaisford steps down after 25 years
  • Richard Gaisford concluded his 25-year tenure with ITV's Good Morning Britain on Wednesday, 24 December 2025.
  • He served as the Chief Correspondent for GMB, reporting on significant global events since Valentine's Day 2000.
  • His colleagues Charlotte Hawkins and Ed Balls paid tribute to him as an "exceptional journalist" during his final broadcast on Christmas Eve.
  • Gaisford expressed that he had "the best job in television news" and thanked his incredible colleagues.
  • He announced his intention to pursue "new adventures" after his long career with the programme.
