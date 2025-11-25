Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

‘Heartbroken’ Richard Branson announces death of his wife Joan Templeman

The Virgin Group founder said his wife Joan was his ‘best friend’ and ‘guiding light’
The Virgin Group founder said his wife Joan was his ‘best friend’ and ‘guiding light’ (PA)
  • Virgin Group founder Sir Richard Branson announced the death of his wife, Joan Templeman, expressing his profound heartbreak.
  • The couple, who married in 1989, had been together for 50 years and shared two children, Holly and Sam.
  • Sir Richard described Joan as his 'best friend', 'rock', and 'guiding light' in a heartfelt social media post.
  • He previously recounted falling in love with her when she worked in a bric-a-brac shop in London's Westbourne Grove.
  • Joan was known as a 'very private person' who consistently supported Sir Richard mentally, emotionally, and spiritually.
