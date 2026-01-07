Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Britpop star hit with driving disqualification

Richard Ashcroft announced as Oasis tour support
  • Britpop star Richard Ashcroft has been disqualified from driving for six months and ordered to pay nearly £3,000 after being caught speeding.
  • Ashcroft, 54, was recorded driving 8mph over the 40mph limit on the M4 in Brentford, west London, on 19 February last year.
  • He pleaded guilty to the single count of speeding at Lavender Hill Magistrates’ Court, though he did not attend the hearing.
  • The musician already had nine points on his licence from three previous speeding offences, leading to the six-month ban.
  • District Judge Daniel Benjamin stated Ashcroft had put other road users at 'risk of harm' and committed the offence 'without any intention of abiding by the speed limit'.
