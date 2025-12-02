Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

RFK Jr vaccine committee likely to delay shots for newborns

RFK Jr. says FDA taking 'black box' warnings off menopause hormone drugs
  • An advisory panel appointed by Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is scheduled to vote on potentially delaying the hepatitis B vaccine dose recommended for newborns.
  • Kennedy, a known vaccine sceptic, replaced the previous 17-member panel with a group that includes several anti-vaccine voices, raising concerns among health experts.
  • Experts warn that misinformation from the panel's meeting, set for 4 December, could lead parents to believe the hepatitis B vaccine is harmful to babies.
  • Hepatitis B is a highly contagious disease that can cause severe liver damage, with the vaccine being 90 percent effective if administered within 24 hours of birth.
  • Medical professionals emphasise the critical importance of the birth dose, stating that delaying it could result in the infection becoming established in a baby's liver, leading to severe consequences.
