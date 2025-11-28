Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

RFK Jr shares photoshopped photo for Thanksgiving

Related: RFK Jr. says FDA taking 'black box' warnings off menopause hormone drugs
  • Robert F. Kennedy Jr. shared a badly photoshopped image on X for Thanksgiving, featuring himself, Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Elon Musk, and Mike Johnson gathered around a traditional feast on a plane.
  • Social media users quickly pointed out that the image was altered, as the original photograph, taken a year earlier on Trump Force One, showed the group with fast food.
  • Donald Trump Jr. had previously shared the authentic photo, taken after Trump's election, which notably featured Kennedy holding a McDonald's burger.
  • The post drew criticism, with some users suggesting the use of artificial intelligence in political campaigning should be banned.
  • The incident highlights a contrast with Kennedy's public health advocacy and his past comments calling the food Trump eats “poison”.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in