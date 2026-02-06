Health experts debunk RFK Jr’s unfounded claim on ‘curing’ schizophrenia
- Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Health and Human Services Secretary, controversially claimed that the keto diet can cure schizophrenia during a visit to Tennessee.
- This assertion was made as part of his national tour promoting changes to federal dietary guidelines, which now encourage higher protein and fat intake and avoidance of carbohydrates.
- Health experts swiftly refuted Kennedy's statement, calling it a "vast overstatement" and "simply misleading," with no credible evidence to support the claim that keto diets cure schizophrenia.
- Kennedy referenced a 2019 paper by Dr. Christopher Palmer, which described two patients with schizophrenia experiencing remission on a keto diet, but experts highlight that "might be helpful" is not equivalent to a cure.
- The Secretary has a history of scepticism towards conventional medicine, having previously criticised ADHD medication and replaced the CDC's vaccine advisory board with sceptics.
