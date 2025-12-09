Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Watch Trump allies do pull-ups as they announce $1B airport investment

Sean Duffy and RFK Jr do pull ups at an airport
  • Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy announced $1 billion in grant money for airports, aimed at making air travel healthier and more pleasant.
  • The grants are designed to fund various initiatives, including workout areas, children's play zones, and improved nursing pods for mothers.
  • The press conference was largely overshadowed by a pull-up contest between Duffy and Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Trump’s Health and Human Services Secretary, which Kennedy, aged 71, won.
  • Other speakers, including Paul Saladino and Isabel Brown, advocated for ideas such as airport mini-gyms and better breastfeeding facilities, with Brown making a controversial comment about men breastfeeding.
  • Critics questioned the event's focus, noting it did not address pressing issues like air traffic controller shortages or the high cost of airport food.
