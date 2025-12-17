Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Why resident doctors are striking as five-day walkout begins

Striking resident doctor says industrial action 'not taken lightly' after Streeting comments
  • Resident doctors in England commenced a five-day strike on Wednesday over an ongoing dispute concerning pay and working conditions.
  • The British Medical Association (BMA) is demanding a long-term plan to address years of below-inflation pay rises for doctors.
  • Health Secretary Wes Streeting warned that patients will face significant disruption, noting the strike occurs at a critical time for the NHS due to rising winter illnesses.
  • Doctors on picket lines, including at St Thomas' Hospital in London, highlighted low morale, staffing shortages, and a perception that the healthcare system is failing.
  • The industrial action is anticipated to impact NHS waiting lists and cause disruption well into January, with resident doctors scheduled to return to work on 22 December.
