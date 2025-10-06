Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Why resident doctors voted overwhelmingly for strike action

  • First-year doctors in England have overwhelmingly voted in favour of strike action, citing concerns over job security and significant pay erosion.
  • The British Medical Association (BMA) reported that 97 per cent of first-year resident doctors voted for industrial action, with a 65 per cent turnout.
  • The BMA highlighted that many doctors face uncertainty, with 34 per cent of resident doctors surveyed having no substantive employment from August 2025, alongside a 21 per cent pay cut since 2008.
  • While no strikes are currently planned, the BMA stated that industrial action will proceed if ongoing talks with the government fail to address both pay restoration and job security issues.
  • The government acknowledges training bottlenecks and is implementing measures, but urges the BMA against strikes, with a meeting between the Health Secretary and BMA leadership scheduled for 13 October.
