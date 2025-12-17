Who are the Republicans defying Mike Johnson over healthcare subsidies
- Four Republican representatives from swing districts have defied House Speaker Mike Johnson by signing a discharge petition.
- Reps. Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania, Mike Lawler of New York, Ryan Mackenzie of Pennsylvania and Rob Bresnahan sided with the Democrats.
- The petition aims to force a vote on extending the expanded health care tax credits for the Affordable Care Act, which are due to expire this month. If the tax credits expire, over 22 million people who receive their insurance through the marketplace face the risk of their premiums doubling or tripling.
- House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries has urged Speaker Johnson to keep the House in session until a vote on the extension can take place.
- The Republican moderates resorted to the discharge petition after House leadership rejected their attempts to add an extension of the subsidies to a Republican health care bill.