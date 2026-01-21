Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

The latest veteran Republican senator to seemingly break with Trump

Leavitt claims Trump was joking about canceling midterm elections
  • Iowa Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley has signalled potential opposition to the Safeguard American Voters Eligibility (SAVE) Act, which would mandate proof of citizenship to vote.
  • The SAVE Act, introduced by Texas Republican Rep. Chip Roy and passed by the House, aims to amend the National Registration Act to block non-citizens from voting, following claims of voter fraud by Donald Trump.
  • Grassley expressed sympathy for election security concerns and supports voter identification, but stated he opposes federal efforts to dictate how states manage their elections.
  • Critics warn that if passed, the bill could disenfranchise millions of eligible voters, including 13 million US citizens who lack easy access to citizenship documents.
  • The senator highlighted that the US Constitution primarily assigns states the responsibility for creating and enacting election laws, despite Congress having the power to intervene.
