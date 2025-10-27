Key details in the UK’s new renters’ rights bill
- New UK legislation aims to bolster tenant protections and tenancy security in England, addressing the significant increase in renters since 2000.
- Key provisions include extending "Awaab's Law" to the private rental sector to combat damp and mould, establishing a landlord ombudsman for dispute resolution, and creating a transparent private rented sector database.
- The bill seeks to abolish "no-fault" Section 21 evictions and end "rental bidding", though concerns exist that landlords may simply raise initial asking rents.
- A notable omission is the lack of a specialist housing court, which could have addressed the lengthy court delays landlords face when using Section 8 notices for eviction.
- The reforms are anticipated to increase costs for landlords, potentially prompting some to leave the sector, which could lead to higher rents for tenants or a rise in institutional investors.