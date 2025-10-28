Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Historic Renters’ Rights Bill is now law – what it might mean for you

The Renters’ Rights Bill has now come into law
The Renters’ Rights Bill has now come into law (PA Archive)
  • The UK's new renters' rights bill aims to enhance tenancy security and strengthen tenant protections in England.
  • Key provisions include extending "Awaab's Law" to the private rental sector for damp and mould issues, establishing a landlord ombudsman, and creating a private rented sector database.
  • The legislation seeks to abolish "no-fault" Section 21 evictions and end the practice of "rental bidding", though the effectiveness of the latter in controlling rent prices is questioned.
  • The bill has been criticised for not addressing lengthy court delays for landlord repossessions, which could complicate property recovery for landlords.
  • The reforms are expected to increase costs for landlords, potentially leading some to exit the market, which could impact property prices, tenant rents, and the composition of landlords.
