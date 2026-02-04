Renee Good’s brother slams ongoing ICE tactics in emotional testimony
- Luke Ganger, brother of Renee Nicole Good, who was fatally shot by federal agents in Minneapolis, expressed profound disappointment that her death has not brought about change in immigration enforcement.
- Good was shot dead on January 7 by federal agent Jonathan Ross, and three weeks later, ICU nurse Alex Pretti was also killed by federal law enforcement in Minneapolis.
- Ganger testified on Capitol Hill, describing the continued heavy immigration enforcement presence in Minneapolis as “beyond explanation” and causing fear among Hispanic and Latino residents.
- He emphasized the lasting impact of these incidents on the community and his family, sharing his struggle to explain the situation to his young daughter.
- The hearing, organized by Senator Richard Blumenthal and Representative Robert Garcia, is part of an inquiry into federal agents' use of force, with Blumenthal calling for action to prevent “lawless brutality.”
