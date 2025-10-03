Car owners warned their personal details stolen in data breach
- Renault Group UK confirmed that an unspecified number of its UK customers' personal data was compromised following a cyber attack on a third-party data processing business.
- The stolen information includes customer names, addresses, dates of birth, gender, phone numbers, vehicle identification numbers, and vehicle registration details.
- No financial details, such as bank account information or password data, were compromised, and no direct Renault Group UK systems were affected.
- Owners and customers of Dacia vehicles, also produced by Renault, are reportedly among those impacted by the security lapse.
- Renault is contacting all affected customers, advising them to be cautious of unsolicited requests for personal information, and has apologised for the incident.