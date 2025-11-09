Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Plans for London’s Remembrance Sunday service revealed

Prince George Sings With Princess Kate During Festival Of Remembrance
  • The King will lead the National Service of Remembrance at the Cenotaph in London on Sunday, observing a two-minute silence at 11am to honour those who died in conflict.
  • Other members of the royal family and senior politicians will lay wreaths, with Prime Minister Keir Starmer highlighting the nation's duty to remember and uphold the values fought for.
  • Approximately 10,000 armed forces veterans, including around 20 from the Second World War, will participate in the Royal British Legion’s march-past.
  • Among the Second World War veterans attending are 101-year-old Donald Poole, a Royal Army Ordnance Corps technician, and Sid Machin, a 'Chindit' soldier from the Burma campaign.
  • Eileen Marshall, 98, one of three female Second World War veterans marching, will represent the Women’s Royal Naval Service (WRNS) and honour her late husband and fallen comrades.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in