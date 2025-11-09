Thousands attend Remembrance Sunday service in London
- The King led the nation in the annual Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph in London.
- He laid the first wreath to honour the fallen, followed by the Prince of Wales, with a two-minute silence observed.
- Senior politicians, including Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, also laid floral tributes, alongside representatives from the Commonwealth.
- The Queen, Princess of Wales, and other members of the Royal Family viewed the service from a balcony.
- Thousands of war veterans, including D-Day and Second World War personnel, attended and participated in the Royal British Legion's march-past.