Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Thousands attend Remembrance Sunday service in London

Prince William And King Charles Lay Wreaths During Remembrance Sunday Service
  • The King led the nation in the annual Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph in London.
  • He laid the first wreath to honour the fallen, followed by the Prince of Wales, with a two-minute silence observed.
  • Senior politicians, including Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, also laid floral tributes, alongside representatives from the Commonwealth.
  • The Queen, Princess of Wales, and other members of the Royal Family viewed the service from a balcony.
  • Thousands of war veterans, including D-Day and Second World War personnel, attended and participated in the Royal British Legion's march-past.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in