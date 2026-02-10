Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Reform-led council raises taxes by 9 per cent – the highest in England

  • Worcestershire County Council has received special government permission to increase its council tax by up to 9 per cent, the highest in England, citing a 'financial emergency'.
  • Despite being a Reform-led authority, which had pledged to cut taxes, the council sought this exceptional financial support due to significant pressures from rising demand and costs in children's and adult social care.
  • Worcestershire is one of seven councils nationally allowed to exceed the standard 5 per cent council tax cap, with Shropshire and North Somerset also permitted a 9 per cent rise.
  • The decision has led to criticism from local Conservatives and the resignation of a Reform councillor, Daniel Taylor, who will now sit as an independent.
  • The council, which recently created a 'Doge' cabinet role to drive efficiency, will hold an extraordinary meeting to review its budget following the government's flexibility decision.
