Reform MP apologises for ‘completely unacceptable’ comments
- Reform MP Sarah Pochin has apologised for comments made on TalkTV about demographics in advertising.
- Pochin said her comment that “it drives me mad when I see adverts full of black people, full of Asian people” was “poorly phrased” but insisted that many adverts are “unrepresentative of British society”.
- She said that she was attempting to highlight that the advertising industry had gone “DEI (diversity, equity and inclusion) mad”.
- She added that “your average white person, average white family is… not represented anymore” and blamed the “woke liberati”.
- Labour and Liberal Democrat spokespeople condemned her remarks, calling them “completely unacceptable” and urging party leader Nigel Farage to address the issue.