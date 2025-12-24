New poll suggests Reform UK’s lead is under threat
- A recent YouGov poll conducted in late December revealed that Reform UK's lead has dropped from 10 to five points, with their vote share falling by three points to 25 per cent, its lowest in over six months.
- Both the Labour Party and the Conservatives saw a two-point increase in support, reaching 20 per cent and 19 per cent respectively.
- Polling experts, including Professor Sir John Curtice and Lord Robert Hayward, suggest that Reform UK's support is now “in decline” after peaking at an average of 32 per cent in September.
- The decrease in support for Reform UK coincides with recent controversies, including allegations against Nigel Farage, racism claims involving a mayoral candidate, and questions regarding the party's Russia links.
- The poll also indicated a two-point drop for the Greens to 15 per cent.