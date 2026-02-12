Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Reform UK faces ‘rubbish’ dig after MP compares party to Birmingham bin chaos

Independent MP Ayoub Khan says rubbish is 'building right beneath my very nose' as he looks down at Reform MPs
  • An Independent MP, Ayoub Khan, compared Reform UK MPs to "rubbish" during Prime Minister's Questions on Wednesday, 11 February.
  • The remark was made while Khan was addressing the ongoing Birmingham bin crisis.
  • Khan urged Sir Keir Starmer to intervene and encourage Birmingham City Council to resume negotiations with Unite the Union.
  • He gestured towards Nigel Farage, Richard Tice, and Sarah Pochin, who were seated directly below him, as he made the comparison.
  • The comment drew cheers and laughter from Richard Tice, although Sarah Pochin appeared unimpressed.
