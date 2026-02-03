Reform’s Andrea Jenkyns almost walks off mid-interview amid heated Epstein files clash
- A Reform UK mayor, Andrea Jenkyns, threatened to walk off a live broadcast during a debate concerning the latest Jeffrey Epstein files.
- The incident took place on The Jeremy Vine Show, where Jenkyns was engaged in a heated discussion with journalist Marina Purkiss.
- Purkiss challenged Jenkyns and Reform UK for their perceived silence on women's issues, particularly regarding unreleased files connected to Donald Trump.
- Jenkyns claimed she could not contribute to the discussion and threatened to leave the programme.
- Jeremy Vine intervened to de-escalate the situation between the panellists.
