Reform UK councillor suspended over Whatsapp group messages

Starmer calls out Farage for not condemning controversial comments from Reform MPs
  • A Reform UK councillor, Tom Pickup, has been suspended by the party over a WhatsApp group containing alleged calls for a "mass Islam genocide" and threats against Sir Keir Starmer.
  • Mr Pickup is reported to have made derogatory comments about the Prime Minister and a government minister, and expressed agreement with "mass deportations" within the group.
  • Reform UK has launched an investigation into the matter, confirming Mr Pickup's suspension on Wednesday.
  • Mr Pickup claims his comments were "jokey" and taken out of context, stating he was unaware of the more extreme posts and denies supporting a "mass Islam genocide".
  • A Labour councillor has called for Mr Pickup's resignation and reported him to Lancashire County Council's standards watchdog, emphasising the seriousness of the alleged messages.
