Tory party chair criticised for ‘irresponsible’ Reform logo Nazi jibe
- A row has erupted within the Conservative Party after its chair, Kevin Hollinrake, appeared to compare Reform UK's new logo to a Nazi badge.
- Mr Hollinrake posted a link to a Wikipedia entry about the Nazi Golden Party Badge in response to a social media post from Nigel Farage showing Reform's emblem.
- Former Tory home secretary Suella Braverman criticised Mr Hollinrake's actions, calling them "wrong, irresponsible and highly counter-productive."
- Kemi Badenoch defended Mr Hollinrake, dismissing his comment as a "joke" and highlighting what she called Reform's "much bigger problems."
- Ms Badenoch referenced the recent sentencing of Nathan Gill, Reform's former Wales leader, to 10 and a half years in prison for accepting pro-Russia bribes.